Overturned truck spills load of dirt onto 605 Freeway in Whittier

Crews cleared some of the dirt early Thursday, carving a path for drivers.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A truck hauling dirt overturned early Thursday on the 605 Freeway, tying up traffic in the Whittier area.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The truck crashed south of Whittier Boulevard and spilled its load of dirt across freeway lanes. Crews moved some of the dirt, allowing traffic to get through the area.

One lane is open on the northbound 605 Freeway. Two lanes are closed on the southbound side of the road.

Lanes on the freeway re expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

