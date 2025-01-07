California Wildfires

Vehicle catches fire in traffic gridlock near Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire burned hundreds of acres in the coastal Los Angeles County community.

By Karma Dickerson and Jonathan Lloyd

Drivers were at a standstill Tuesday as traffic gridlock plagued Pacific Coast Highway and other roads near a wind-driven wildfire in Pacific Palisades.

The Palisades Fire was reported Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles County coastal community near Malibu on a day of strong winds throughout Southern California. Traffic backed up on roads out of the area, including along Palisades Drive where at least one vehicle caught fire.

It was not clear whether the fire was due to a mechanical problem of the wildfire. Embers scattered by strong winds can start spot fires in previously unburned areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Evacuation orders were in effect for the area.

The brush fire was reported at around 10:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. Homes are threatened and some structures may have already burned.

The fire cast a large plume of dark smoke that could be seen for miles around, including in East Los Angeles and Inglewood.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

