Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in Pacific Palisades amid strong winds

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are battling a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades area Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported to have been two acres, but quickly grew to more 200 acres. Large clouds of dark smoke were seen around the area, including from Inglewood and East Los Angeles.

According to LAFD, it was reported at around 10:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. Homes are threatened and some structures may have already burned.

Traffic was backing up on nearby Pacific Coast Highway.

The fire comes as several parts of Southern California are under fire weather warnings due to strong Santa Ana winds.

In a social media post on X, Pepperdine University said they are monitoring the fire. "The fire is not presently a threat to the Malibu campus, though smoke from the fire is visible from campus," the post said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.