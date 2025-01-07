Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

See evacuation orders for the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County

Evacuations were ordered due to a wildfire in Pacific Palisades

By Jonathan Lloyd

Parts of coastal Los Angeles County faced evacuation orders after a wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades.

The fire burned hundreds of acres in just a matter of hours Tuesday morning when red flag warnings were in effect throughout Southern California. The warnings are expected to continue into Thursday.

Evacuations were ordered for the community in the mountains overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Drivers on Pacific Coast Highway and other roads encountered backups as they tried to leave the area.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for the following areas Tuesday afternoon.

Palisades Fire evacuation orders

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. Residents are ordered by law to leave the following areas.

Additionally, evacuation orders were established for the fire area down to the Pacific Coast Highway.

An evacuation warning, indicating a potential threat to life and/or property, was in effect for other areas. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Click here for an updated LAFD map.

  • MAL-C111-B, SSM-U010-B, TOP-U007, TOP-U009

Palisades Fire evacuation shelters

Westwood Recreation Center
1350 South Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025

