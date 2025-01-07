See evacuation orders for the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County

Parts of coastal Los Angeles County faced evacuation orders after a wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades.

The fire burned hundreds of acres in just a matter of hours Tuesday morning when red flag warnings were in effect throughout Southern California. The warnings are expected to continue into Thursday.

Evacuations were ordered for the community in the mountains overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Drivers on Pacific Coast Highway and other roads encountered backups as they tried to leave the area.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for the following areas Tuesday afternoon.

Palisades Fire evacuation orders

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. Residents are ordered by law to leave the following areas.

Evacuation Order Zones:

LOS-Q0767

SSM-U010-A

SSM-U010-B

MAL-C111-B



Evacuation Warning Zones:

TOP-U007

TOP-U009



Do you know your zone?

Additionally, evacuation orders were established for the fire area down to the Pacific Coast Highway.

An evacuation warning, indicating a potential threat to life and/or property, was in effect for other areas. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Click here for an updated LAFD map.

Palisades Fire evacuation shelters

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025