Part of the 210 Freeway Will Close for 5 Days. Here's When, Where and Why

A stretch of the 210 Freeway east of Los Angeles will close for five days in what might seem like a case of traffic deja vu for some drivers.

The closure on the eastbound side of the road comes weeks after the westbound side of the freeway was closed for a construction project.

Here’s what to know about the closure, which starts Wednesday night.

Where is the 210 Freeway closed?

The eastbound side of the 210 Freeway will be closed between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue. During the closure, all eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the westbound freeway, which will be reconfigured to allow three lanes of traffic in each direction.

In addition to closing the eastbound side of the freeway, ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 will be closed, along with the westbound 210 Irwindale Avenue onramps, the westbound 210 connector to the southbound 605 and the eastbound 210 Mount Olive Drive onramps, according to Caltrans.

REMINDER! 5-day closure of I-210 between I-605 and Irwindale Ave begins tomorrow at 10PM! Expect lane closures to begin as early as we prepare for the demo work. Hey will be reduced to 3 lanes in each direction. DELAYS EXPECTED! Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/zNILeSOYjY — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 16, 2022

When will the 210 Freeway close?

The closure starts Wednesday at 10 p.m. and continues for about five days. It is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday. The closure on the westbound side last month led to some major traffic tie-ups in both directions, so Caltrans officials are again urging drivers to find alternate routes or rely on public transit to avoid delays.

Why is the 210 Freeway being closed?

The closure is part of a $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge by installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.