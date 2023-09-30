Cold temperatures, light rain, and gusty winds are in SoCal's weekend forecast

Lower temperatures and light rain will arrive in Southern California this weekend as a weak storm system moves through the region.

The system will bring scattered showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms to the area through Sunday.

“Much cooler weather is expected through the weekend with a chance of light rain Saturday into Sunday as an unseasonably cold upper low (system) moves through the area,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The temperatures are dropping across the region. “Some areas are nearly 15 degrees colder than 24 hours ago,” said NBC4 meteorologist, Melissa Magee.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“It looks like we could see anywhere from .10 to .25 inch of rain, and there could be a pop-up storm for our mountains,” she added.

Gusty southwest and northwest winds will blow across the region at times between Saturday and Monday. Thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Sunday.

A warming trend will begin Monday, with high temperatures “rising to above normal levels by the middle of next week,” according to NWS.

Here's the updated weekend forecast, still looking at unseasonably cool temperatures, areas of gusty winds, showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms favoring the LA mtns/foothills and San Gabriel valley. pic.twitter.com/ZQu22ZhscG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 30, 2023