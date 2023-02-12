Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County Ahead of a Chilly and Windy Valentine's Day

A cold front moves into Southern California this week when temperatures plummet, winds pick up and a storm sweeps across the region.

Most of the area can expect at least partly sunny skies Monday before the winter weather system moves in. Rain and snow in mountain communities will wrap up early ahead of a cool day.

"We have another storm moving in on Tuesday, and that one is going to bring some damaging winds," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "Also, a possibility of light rain and some mountain snow."

Morning! Expect cool temps today in the 60s. I’m tracking a Valentine’s Day storm that will bring a little rain and damaging winds. A high wind warning has been issued for Tuesday. @NBCLA @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA @RobinWinstonTV #LosAngeles #WeatherForecast pic.twitter.com/nvYOOw0Gr0 — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) February 13, 2023

Highs will top out Monday in the low 60s for most areas. That's a stark contrast from one week ago, when Southern California saw highs in the upper 70 and 80s.

On Tuesday, light morning rain is possible, but only about 0.10 inches.

Snow levels will drop to 2,000 feet. Gusts up to 80 mph are possible in the mountains with max winds of up to 60 mph in valleys and along the coast.

Low temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s in valleys and on the coast.

"This storm system is a cold one," said De Leon. "Once the storm system moves out (Tuesday) evening, we're going to have some very cold temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday morning."

A cold weather alert was issued for several parts of Los Angeles County. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees: