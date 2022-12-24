Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected Next Week in Southern California

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.

Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New Year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to fall over Los Angeles and Orange County on Tuesday night, with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day through Saturday.

The NWS said between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain were expected in Los Angeles County in the initial band of precipitation, and 3 inches along the coastal mountain slopes.

The system will begin dumping rain over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday.

The weather service noted that the timing of the systems later in the week is “problematic and will probably need adjustments with later forecasts."

"Uncertainty grows from there, as ensemble solutions diverge in the track and depth of the short wave that follows for Thursday, and the additional waves later in the week, into New Year's Day,” the agency stated.

No winter weather advisories have yet been issued for the region.