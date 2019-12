A driver was found dead inside a big rig along the snow-covered Grapevine Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It wasn't immediately clear how the driver died.

A tow truck driver responded to the big rig stopped on the southbound 5 Freeway just north of Frazier Mountain Park Road at 8:30 a.m.

Kern County Fire Department determined the driver had died at the scene. An investigation was under way.