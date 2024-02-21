Flash flood warning issued for parts of LA County as storm delivers morning rain

Parts of Los Angeles County were under a flash flood warning Wednesday morning as the tail end of a winter storm moved through the region.

The warning included Malibu, Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills, Encino, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Universal City, Burbank, Griffith Park, Malibu Creek State Park, Calabasas, Westlake Village, Topanga State Park, Point Dume, Pacific Palisades, Newbury Park and Brentwood.

The warning was expected to expire at about 9 a.m.

Steady rain again fell across much of the county early Wednesday as a three- day storm continued to soak a region with hillsides already saturated by storms earlier this month. The storm that began early Monday will linger over Los Angeles County into Wednesday, but most of the heavy showers occurred during the overnight hours.

The additional rain raised the threat of slides on soaked hillsides and left roads slick for the morning drive.

In Santa Clarita, a large rock tumbled onto Bouquet Canyon Road near Texas Canyon Road. In southern LA County, water across lanes of the 105 Freeway in Lynwood near Alameda Street left one car disabled.

Expect rain to linger, but clear out of Los Angeles for the most part by Wednesday afternoon. A flood watch will remain into effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, affecting the entirety of Los Angeles County with the exception of the Antelope Valley.

Snow levels could drop to about 6,000 feet early Wednesday, but as much as 10 inches of snow is possible at higher elevations.

The next storm could bring rain Sunday and Monday during what has been the fifth-wettest February on record (12.22 inches) in downtown Los Angeles.