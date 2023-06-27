SoCal to see its first heat wave of the season. Here's what to know

Things are heating up this week, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
Starting on later this week, LA County will see its warmest weather of summer. Temperatures will steadily rise before the Friday warmup, with some parts of Southern California reaching the 90s for the whole weekend.
"We haven't felt this kind of heat so far this year, and our bodies aren't acclimated to it," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
In Van Nuys, a high of 81 is forecast Wednesday before 86 on Thursday and into the low 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Similar temperature spikes are expected throughout Southern California.
"Those 90s could continue into the holiday," De Leon said
Heat waves in Southern California are becoming more frequent, lasting for longer periods of time and bringing more intensity. Heat is responsible for the most weather-related fatalities in the U.S., having a higher toll than floods, tornadoes and hurricanes.
To stay safe amid the high temperatures, try to stay inside during the hottest times of the day, around 3 p.m. If you do not have access to a space with air conditioning, you can visit one of the state's Cooling Centers.
If you are choosing to celebrate July 4 outdoors, make sure to drink a lot of water and consider putting on loose lightweight clothing or sunscreen. Take some time in the shade and check in on the people around you to see how they are feeling.
If you suspect that you or someone around you is experiencing a heat-related illness, you should seek medical attention.