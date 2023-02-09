Here's Where Temperatures Will Reach the 80s in Southern California

What to Know Downtown LA will see its first 80-degree day of 2023.

The last time temperatures reached 80 in downtown Los Angeles was Dec. 26.

Changes arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping by about 20 degrees.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s Thursday for the first time this year in parts of Southern California.

Well above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast throughout the region with some areas more than 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

"We are are looking at potentially our first 80-degree temperature in downtown LA," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "That is way above normal for this time of year by more than 10 degrees."

Over the past five years, most of the first 80-degree days of the year in downtown Los Angeles have been in January. IN 2019, the first 80-degree day wasn't until mid-March.

Coincidentally, the first 80-degree day of 2022 also fell on Feb. 9.

Eighty-degree highs are expected Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, West Covina, Anaheim, Irvine and Long Beach.

Morning temperatures started out in the low 50s in and around downtown Los Angeles. Other areas saw readings in the 40s.

"It's going to be a warm and breezy day," said De Leon. "Highs in ther upper 70s and low 80s."

Gusts will reach 45 to 50 mph for a widespread part of Southern California. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and northern Los Angeles counties until Friday evening.

Changes arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping by about 20 degrees. A storm system brings a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, but light showers will be scattered.