List: See Peak Wind Gusts Around Southern California

Powerful winds roared through Southern California Monday with peak gusts topping 60 mph in several areas.
A peak gust of 70 mph was recorded just before 6 p.m. Monday at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. In the Santa Clarita Valley north of Los Angeles, a peak gust of 69 was recorded around 4 p.m. in Saugus.
Here are some of the strongest gusts reported since early Monday morning in Southern California.
- Sycamore Canyon (Ventura County mountains): 73 mph
- Pacoima: 70 mph
- Saugus: 69 mph
- Santa Cruz Island: 66 mph
- Saugus: 65 mph
- Pacoima: 62 mph
- South San Clemente Island: 59 mph
- Deer Creek Canyon (Santa Monica Mountains): 57 mph
- Camp Nine (San Gabriel Mountains): 59 mph
- Magic Mountain Truck Trail: 57 mph
- Lucerne Valley: 57 mph
- Banning Pass: 56 mph
- Whitaker Peak (5 Freeway corridor): 55 mph
- Newhall Pass: 52 mph
- Whittier Landfill: 43 mph
- LAX: 43 mph
- Hollywood Burbank Airport: 41 mph
- Manhattan Beach: 40 mph
- Van Nuys Airport: 39 mph
In Sherman Oaks, a tree splintered when it nearly fell onto an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The tree was held up by another tree's branch, preventing limbs from spearing through the roof of the apartment building.
No injuries were reported. A dozen residents were evacuated.
In San Gabriel, a tree fell onto a house, damaging power lines and the home's roof. No injuries were reported.
A wind advisory remains in effect Tuesday for communities north of Los Angeles, including Santa Clarita.
"Gusty conditions as we head into the afternoon," said NBC4 forecaster Stephanie Olmo. "Not as strong as yesterday, but it's going to get a little annoying at times."