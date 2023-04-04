List: See Peak Wind Gusts Around Southern California

Powerful winds roared through Southern California Monday with peak gusts topping 60 mph in several areas.

A peak gust of 70 mph was recorded just before 6 p.m. Monday at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. In the Santa Clarita Valley north of Los Angeles, a peak gust of 69 was recorded around 4 p.m. in Saugus.

Here are some of the strongest gusts reported since early Monday morning in Southern California.

Sycamore Canyon (Ventura County mountains): 73 mph

Pacoima: 70 mph

Saugus: 69 mph

Santa Cruz Island: 66 mph

Saugus: 65 mph

Pacoima: 62 mph

South San Clemente Island: 59 mph

Deer Creek Canyon (Santa Monica Mountains): 57 mph

Camp Nine (San Gabriel Mountains): 59 mph

Magic Mountain Truck Trail: 57 mph

Lucerne Valley: 57 mph

Banning Pass: 56 mph

Whitaker Peak (5 Freeway corridor): 55 mph

Newhall Pass: 52 mph

Whittier Landfill: 43 mph

LAX: 43 mph

Hollywood Burbank Airport: 41 mph

Manhattan Beach: 40 mph

Van Nuys Airport: 39 mph

In Sherman Oaks, a tree splintered when it nearly fell onto an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The tree was held up by another tree's branch, preventing limbs from spearing through the roof of the apartment building.

No injuries were reported. A dozen residents were evacuated.

A tree that fell on top of an apartment complex was just one tree toppled by strong winds around Southern California Monday. Darsha Philips reports April 3, 2023.

In San Gabriel, a tree fell onto a house, damaging power lines and the home's roof. No injuries were reported.

A wind advisory remains in effect Tuesday for communities north of Los Angeles, including Santa Clarita.

"Gusty conditions as we head into the afternoon," said NBC4 forecaster Stephanie Olmo. "Not as strong as yesterday, but it's going to get a little annoying at times."