There's another storm heading toward LA. What's that mean for your weekend?

A winter storm heading toward Southern California will add to the region's already historic February rainfall.

The system is on track to arrive late this weekend and bring rain through early next week. The storm follows on earlier this month that snapped long-standing rainfall records during what is typically Los Angeles' wettest month of the year.

The average monthly rainfall for February in Los Angeles in 3.64 inches. LA received 4.10 inches of rain Feb. 4, 2.93 inches Feb. 5 and another 1.48 inches Feb. 6.

Total rainfall for the month, so far, stands at 10.57 inches in Los Angeles.

"It's already been a very rainy February," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

And, there's more rain in the forecast.

Southern California will see periods of rain starting Sunday and continuing through Wednesday with breaks in the wet weather. There's a chance of rain late Saturday and early Sunday, but that chance increases late Sunday into Monday with the heaviest rain expected Monday and Tuesday.

"We already have some very saturated soils, so any additional rainfall is going to increase our chance for flooding, especially in Ventura County," said De Leon.

A flood watch has already been issued for parts of Ventura County. That's where the storm will likely linger, bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain.

LA County can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain. One to 3 inches of rain are likely in the Inland Empire and Orange County.

"Not as much as that last storm, but again we have the potential of seeing that flooding," De Leon said.

Conditions are expected to remain dry Friday and most of Saturday. Temperatures will start cooling down slightly on

Saturday when the leading edge of the storm system will begin to impact the Central Coast.

The early February storm triggered hundreds of landslides, including above and below parts of Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles and in a Studio City neighborhood. A mudslide in Beverly Crest that left cars stuck in deep mud, and another slide that damaged a Baldwin Hills home.

Two-day rainfall -- Feb. 4 and 5 -- for downtown Los Angeles totaled 7.03 inches. That's the highest two-day rainfall total for the month of February. It broke the previous mark of 6.02 inches set Feb. 24-25 in 1913.