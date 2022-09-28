Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians.

Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Temperatures hit 102 degrees at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Van Nuys, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills and Pasadena. It was also 99 in Burbank, 96 in Acton and 95 in Lancaster. Beverly Hills, Compton, Lakewood, Norwalk, Culver City and Downey were under an excessive heat warning that ended 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Orange County, excessive heat watches are in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for inland areas, including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Irvine and Fullerton, where temperatures could reach 98 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings also are in place through Wednesday evening for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Wind gusts will pick up in the afternoon, increasing the risk of rapid wildfire growth.

Storms are possible early Wednesday afternoon in Big Bear and other San Bernardino County mountain communities.

More moderate conditions arrive Thursday into Friday. Even cooler weather is expected through the weekend with more clouds at night and through the morning hours.

Temperatures Thursday will dip into the low 80s in the LA basin. Coastal highs will be in the upper 70s.

After a bout with triple-digit heat, valley areas and the Inland Empire will see temperatures in the upper 90s Thursday and low-90s on Friday before dropping into the 80s this weekend.