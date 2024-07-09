Lancaster is on a record hot streak for 110-degree days

The Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles is on an unprecedented hot streak.

Sweltering temperatures in July have smashed heat records in the high desert, including high marks for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or above 110 degrees.

That streak is expected to continue Tuesday and beyond.

Lancaster, located about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, has recorded five straight days at or above 110 degrees. That breaks the old mark for most consecutive 110-degree days set in June 2021.

"We are looking at another hot day in Lancaster, which means we'll continue to tack on to this record that we broke on July 7," said NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar. "It may be several days more before we get back below 110."

The high temperature for Lancaster Tuesday is expected to reach 113 degrees. The high of 113 on Monday shattered the record for the day set in 2008.

Temperatures are expected to climb through at least Wednesday due to an area of high pressure sitting over Nevada that won't move far over the next few days. After Thursday, the high will begin to move out as a monsoonal flow arrives, increasing the chance for clouds in the mountains and deserts.

Southern California heat alerts

An excessive heat warning will be in place through 9 p.m. Saturday for the western San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley and the Antelope Valley foothills, along with the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors. Temperatures of up to 116 degrees are in the forecast.

The eastern San Gabriel Mountains will be under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Thursday with temperatures reaching 105 degrees.

A heat advisory will be in place in the Santa Clarita Valley, Calabasas and Western San Fernando Valley until 10 a.m. Tuesday, when it will be replaced with a more severe excessive heat warning. Temperatures could reach 108 degrees. The warning will be in place until 9 p.m. Thursday.

An excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the eastern San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley, where temperatures could reach 106 degrees.

It was 101 in Sandberg on Sunday, breaking the record for the day of 100 set in 2018.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Santa Ana mountains and foothills, with temperatures expected to be between 95 and 102, from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A heat advisory in also in effect in Fullerton, Orange, Garden Grove, Irvine, Mission Viejo Santa Ana and Anaheim from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday. High are expected to be in the 90s.

City News Service contributed to this report.