Relief From the Southern California Spring Heat Is on the Way

Temperatures in the 90s and even triple-digits will give way to cooler temperatures this weekend in Southern California.

Friday will bring more of the same conditions that broke or tied heat records up and down the state on Thursday.

Even the coastline baked under the sun. One of the new records was a high of 100 degrees at Long Beach. The old record was 93, set in 1989.

Similar temperatures were expected through Friday in the Central Valley and Southern California.

Hot, dry air kept its grip on much of California on Friday, but the weekend will bring a significant drop in temperatures and set the stage for possible rain in parts of the state.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat wave will weaken and move east during the weekend. Cooler air will arrive on Monday and Tuesday as an area of low pressure arrives along with possible rain and mountain snow.