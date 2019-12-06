Have Those Umbrellas Ready All Weekend

Southern California is in for a stretch of scattered showers through the weekend before dry conditions in the coming week.

The second storm of the week won't be like the warm system that ushered hours of rainfall into Southern California earlier this week.

"Take the umbrella if you’re finishing that holiday shopping this weekend," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "A showery weather pattern will continue to make roads slippery and keep temperatures cool."

A high surf advisory is in effect for parts of Ventura and Orange counties. Ten-foot surf is possible Saturday morning in Ventura County.

The center of the storm is on track to slam Northern California. In SoCal, the system will only bring light rain -- less than an inch -- as it falls apart. Although the center of the storm is to the north, the circulation around the storm is causing a weak atmospheric river to stream right into Southern California.

Atmospheric rivers usher waves of moisture into California, accounting for some of the state's wettest winters on record.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday with higher rainfall amounts, but should remain less than the threshold for mud and debris flows.

Additional Rainfall Amounts

Coast/Valleys: .25 to .50”

Foothills/Mountains: 0.75 to 1.50”

Desert: 0.10-.20”

Mountain snow is possible above 7,000 feet. In lower elevations, snowmelt is possible.

Scattered showers will continue through Sunday night.

Skies are expected to clear by Monday morning, then dry weather is expected the rest of the week.