Overnight Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power in Southern California

Thousands are without power Saturday following a night of downpours and strong winds in Southern California.

Repairs could take hours in some neighborhoods, leaving customers without power until Saturday night or Sunday.

Overnight winds toppled trees, sending some into powerlines. Crews will need to remove the trees before utility workers can restore power.

Both the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison were reporting multiple large outages that began Friday.

LADWP outages Saturday included one in East Hollywood affecting over 2,300 customers, one in Hollywood affecting more than 1,600 customers, one in Los Feliz affecting over 1,000 customers, and one in Toluca Lake affecting 874 customers, along with smaller scattered outages across Los Angeles County. The utility estimated that power would be restored by 10 p.m. in Toluca Lake, by 10:30 in East Hollywood, by 11 p.m. in Hollywood and by midnight in Los Feliz.

Several hundred customers were also without power in North Hollywood, Valley Village and Studio City, with restoration not anticipated until much later Saturday.

"Under current conditions, customers experiencing outages should expect crews to respond between 12-24 hours from the time the outages are reported," the LADWP tweeted Friday night. "Restoration may take longer depending on field conditions. TY for your understanding. Our crews won't stop until all are restored."

Click here for the LADWP outages map.

SCE's outage map showed 48 outages affecting more than 12,000 customers in Los Angeles County as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, and 11 outages in Orange County affecting more than 600 customers.

As for the storm, rainfall is expected to decrease Saturday before the system moves out Sunday. More rain is expected early next week.