Parts of SoCal to See First Rain of February. Here's When and Where

Cooling down from weekend highs in the 90s, Los Angeles County has a chance for rain on Tuesday, its first in February.

An onshore flow Monday evening will start to push high clouds east, bringing cooler air to drop Tuesday's temperature by 16 degrees. Monday's highs are expected to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Showers will be scattered and light, with accumulations no more than 0.10 inch, but areas closer to the foothills might see up to an inch. The light precipitation will continue through the day Tuesday, drying up Wednesday morning.

This comes as the majority of LA County continues to experience a moderate drought, with the northernmost areas and neighboring Kern County experiencing a severe drought.

Snow levels in the mountains will drop to 4500 feet by Tuesday evening. This means a chance of snow at for the peaks and potentially a rain-snow mix in the desert floors.

Accumulations in the mountains will be light, ranging from 0.10 to 0.25 inch.

Warmer temperatures will hit the valleys and Inland Empire on Wednesday, continuing into Friday with Santa Ana winds returning.