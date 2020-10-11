Fall Heat Wave Pushes SoCal Temperatures Well Above Normal

What to Know Temperatures are running about 20 degrees above normal is some areas.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Downtown Los Angeles will heat up to 96 Wednesday and Thursday.

The calendar says falls, but summer heat is back this week in Southern California with temperatures about 20 degrees above normal in some areas.

After a cool weekend, another string of unseasonably warm days began Monday as temperatures climbed into the mid and high 90s. They'll stay there throughout the week.

“This is Day 2 of this heat advisory that’s going to be in place until Friday,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “Things are going to get a little out of control and uncomfortable as things heat up.”

The heat is on! Today will be hotter and we could break record highs. A/C, SPF, and H2O is the way to go! Be safe everyone and have a wonderful Wednesday🌞#todayinLA @AdrianNBCLA @DaniellaNBCLA @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/rJPlsv4PvQ — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) October 14, 2020

Temperatures are running about 20 degrees above normal is some areas, including downtown Los Angeles. High pressure centered off the West Coast will strengthen throughout the week and bring above average temperatures through at least Friday.

Temperatures could reach triple digits for the warmest valley areas Wednesday through Friday, with cooling not expected until next weekend.

Van Nuys will hit 98 Wednesday and Thursday. Downtown Los Angeles will heat up to 96 Wednesday and Thursday.

A heat advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The combination of winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity will result in elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions.

Click here for a list and map of cooling centers in Los Angeles County.

In Riverside and San Bernardino counties, temperatures will soar to near triple digits Monday.