Southern California is set to face a dangerous heat wave. Here's what to expect

A heat wave is settling into Southern California this week, and scorching temperatures are sure to have people bringing out their beach towels.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recently issued excessive heat warnings for southern and central California, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 113 degrees in parts of Los Angeles County after Tuesday.

Extended heatwave expected across inland SW CA Wed-Sun. Peak of the heat Fri-Sun with 100-113 degrees. Stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, stay out of the sun and in air conditioned environments as much as possible. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/A8n7vwSRl7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 10, 2023

The warnings come after preliminary data showed global temperatures broke records three days last week, causing what some called “Earth's hottest day” on record.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Conditions across the region are expected to be hot and dry starting Tuesday and through the weekend. According to the NWS, temperatures are set to peak later in the week as highs will reach between 100 to 113 degrees in the interior areas of LA County, including the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, and the western San Gabriel Mountains. Temperatures in the deserts could reach as high as 113.

With a prolonged heat wave set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Southern California, doctors recommend people take precautions to stay safe and cool in the heat. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on July 10, 2023.

In downtown Los Angeles, temperatures are expected to be warmer than last week, climbing to 90 degrees by Thursday and remaining high through the weekend.

Conditions will be much cooler along the coast, where the NWS predicts highs will be in the 70s to mid-80s through the week.

Those hoping sundown will bring relief from the heat will be disappointed, with the NWS expecting warm overnight lows in the 70s and 80s.

🌡️ Dangerously hot temps are forecast across the Southwest this week, and will likely continue into next week per @NWSCPC forecasts. Here are the latest Key Messages for the heat wave. pic.twitter.com/sxOK0klX6U — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 10, 2023

This heat wave is critical as many Southern Californian's have not been acclimated to hot weather yet, outside of the brief warm up earlier this month, said NWS meteorologist Eric Boldt.

Though this summer started with cooler than usual conditions, Boldt and experts at the Climate Prediction Center note that people should prepare for a summer that is hotter than average.

Officials advise residents to take precautions against extreme heat. LA County has opened 167 cooling centers which provide access to free, indoor air-conditioned facilities. In order to stay safe, officials recommend the following: