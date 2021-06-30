Heat Alert Extended Through Rest of the Week for Parts of LA County

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday in mountain and desert communities as temperatures continue to soar in Southern California.

The returning marine layer is cooling coastal areas, but temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s are expected in some valley areas. Expect triple-digit heat in the desert areas, where dry conditions and wind will increase the fire dangers.

Monsoon moisture will create the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley Wednesday afternoon

In response to the forecast, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health extended a heat alert through Friday in the Antelope Valley and through Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, western San Fernando Valley and eastern San Gabriel Valley.

The agency urged residents to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and light clothing and beware of symptoms of heat stroke, such as high body temperature, vomiting and pale/clammy skin. Health officials also urged people to check on people who may be at higher risk, such as those who are sick, older, pregnant or live alone.