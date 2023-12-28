Oxnard

Watch: Paddleboarder navigates flooded streets in Oxnard neighborhood

Video showed a paddleboarder in the flooded streets near Mandalay Beach in Oxnard during a day of high surf that pounded the Southern California coast.

Water flooded streets Thursday in an Oxnard neighborhood as a Pacific storm produced strong swells along the Southern California coast.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a person paddleboarding in water on one of several streets that flooded near Mandalay Beach in the Ventura County coastal community. The area was among the hardest hit by large waves and high surf expected to pound the coastline into the weekend.

A coastal flood advisory and high surf advisory are in effect in much of Southern California’s coast. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Thursday, December 28.

Coastal flood and high surf warnings are in effect for Ventura County beaches through Saturday night. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with local sets up to 20 feet are possible. The waves have the potential to damage piers and jetties.

A high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for all Los Angeles County beaches, where waves of 7 to 12 feet are anticipated. Strong rip currents are possible.

Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes Beach could see localized sets of 15 to 20 feet.

In Orange County, the coastal flood and high surf advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Orange County beaches will see waves of 6 to 10 feet, with sets of up to 12 feet in northern Orange County.

Light to moderate rain is possible Friday night into Saturday. Another chance of light rain arrives Sunday.

Oxnard
