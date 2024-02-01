A baby Little Blue Penguin — a first for Birch Aquarium — will soon waddle onto public view

What to Know A baby Little Blue Penguin was born on New Year's Day 2024 at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego

The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins Colony opened at the La Jolla-based aquarium in July 2022; the behind-the-scenes baby will join the bigger birds in a matter of months

The youngster is the first chick hatched at the aquarium; while not yet on public view, penguin fans can check social media for updates

WADDLING INTO THE NEW YEAR? Most people likely feel a bit slower on New Year's Day, waddling to and fro on Jan. 1 with a cadence that suggests there is no hurry and no worry. But an actual waddler arrived to much excitement on the first day of 2024, giving avian enthusiasts and those who love penguins much to flap their wings over. A baby Little Blue Penguin was born at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, a thrilling first for the aquatic institution. True, several handsome Little Blues have called the aquarium home since the summer of 2022, but a hatchling had not yet been seen. That all changed on Jan. 1, an auspicious date for a new arrival, and the aquarists are flush with feathery excitement.

AN "ADORABLE NEW ADDITION" ARRIVES: "Our team is beyond excited to welcome this adorable new addition to the Birch Aquarium family! Our penguin colony is truly a diverse group, comprised of individuals from five different zoos and aquariums," said Kayla Strate Assistant Curator of Birds. "While it took some time for our penguins to synchronize to the same San Diego schedule, we've created the ideal environment for our birds to thrive, thanks to careful observations and adjustments to our breeding plans. Each breeding success makes a meaningful addition to the genetic diversity of Little Blue Penguin populations in the U.S."

BEHIND-THE-SCENES BABY: The wee waddler — mom is Pink/Black and dad is Cornelius — will remain off-view for a few months as staff members provide care (this youngster has been "hand-raised" from day one). A nutritional formula made for the chick — think krill and fish, as well as the all-important vitamins — has meant this small superstar has grown fast, springing from 29 grams to well over 800 grams "in less than a month." When will the penguin-obsessed public finally get to admire this cutie in person? One big clue: The fluffy baby's waterproof feathers will need to come in before it can move to the habitat. For more heart-tugging fluff-a-tude, check out the Birch Aquarium social pages in the days and weeks ahead.