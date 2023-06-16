A garlicky icon, oh yum, is making a crusty cameo at a Gilroy car show

What to Know Garlic City Car Show is happening in Gilroy on June 17

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is stopping by with some of its most famous offerings, including garlic bread

While there is no festival this summer, the group has a number of events, including a dinner in a cherry orchard on Aug. 19; you can also take Visit Gilroy's "Road to Garlic" to discover fiery local favorites

BEGIN WITH BREAD: Perhaps you've been advised by various in-the-know gourmands that starting your day at a food festival by munching on a fabulous and filling foodstuff like bread isn't the acceptable way to proceed. You'll want to call upon the booth with the garlic shrimp first, or perhaps the stand selling garlic noodles, or even the place with the garlic beer. But for longtime fans of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the garlic bread was often the First Food of the Fest, the gnaw-tastic nummy that set the tasty tone for the rest of the day. Where, though, can you find the goodie, given that the traditional festival isn't happening (though several noteworthy association events are)? You can find flavorful offerings at local Gilroy events if you know where to look. And looking to the Garlic City Car Show on June 17 will be key for clove enthusiasts, for the association will be stopping by with that celebrated garlic bread, as well as garlic fries. Oh yes: Tri-tip garlic fries are on the menu, too.

NEED MORE GARLIC? You can peruse the association's upcoming events, including a golf tournament in late June (that's sold out), a July concert, and a dinner set in a cherry orchard in August. There are other savory spots around Gilroy where you can find that special sizzle that's so associated with the tangy favorite, places that are open throughout the calendar. A fine place to kick off your garlic-scented adventure? Visit Gilroy's Road to Garlic round-up, which features a host of local dining gems to try, as well as their special and spicy meals. Garlic City Café's garlic soup is one tempting suggestion, as are the "garlic-laced dishes" at Old City Hall Restaurant. Garlic-inspired experiences, attractions, and landmarks are also spotlighted on the comprehensive local line-up.