A Shimmering Show Full of ‘Glow' Will Light up This Desert Destination

What to Know Glow in the Park at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, presented by Acrisure Arena

March 17 through April 30, 2023

$27.95 and up (adult); $17.95 and up (child ages 3 and over); children ages 2 and under admitted free

SPRINGTIME IN THE DESERT? It's become known for slightly surreal wildflower blooms, and mondo musical spectaculars, and all of those eye-catching outdoor art installations. In short, there is an over-the-top exuberance to the sights and sounds of the desert resort cities when March melds into April, with a Palm Desert animal park standing at the forefront of that fantastical fun. It's The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens we're playfully praising here, that famous home of Mojave Maxine, a Desert Tortoise that's often called the Punxsutawney Phil of California. And not long after the critter steps out into the sunshine to finally predict the arrival of warmer days? Glow in the Park shall festively flower. That is, flower with electric power: The nighttime experience is set to shimmer and glimmer over several springtime nights, as well as the last few evenings of winter.

T. Howard/The Living Desert

MARCH 17 THROUGH APRIL 30... are the 2023 dates, and tickets just went on sale at the end of January. The large-scale lanterns dotting the area depict a colorful cadre of beasties, with sharks, porcupines, and the occasional dragon making cameos. Other lit-from-within sculptures inspired by the wilder world will also be featured, giving the grounds an especially ethereal and even magical feel. "We are excited to welcome guests to experience the magic that is 'Glow in the Park,'" said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. "This year's event is sure to delight as an entirely new lineup of lanterns will light up the night including lanterns of desert wildlife, animals of the sea, and even mythical creatures!" Find out more about this moonlit lark, an enchanting outdoor favorite that makes the most of those temperate spring nights.