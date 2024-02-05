A sparkly sign of spring: The return of ‘Glow in the Park' at The Living Desert

What to Know The Living Desert Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Palm Desert

"Glow in the Park" will shine from March 16 to April 28 (closed most Mondays; check the schedule before visiting); $28.95 and up (general admission)

100+ Chinese lanterns, many shaped like animals, will be on display

MOJAVE MAXINE... is still doing her full-on, super-fascinating, it's-downright-cold brumating thing — it's like hibernation, but for desert tortoises — which tells us that we're still most definitely in the frosty throes of wintertime. But when the famous hard-shelled resident of The Living Zoo and Gardens finally trundles out of her burrow, a signifier of that spring is on the way in the California desert, lovers of warmer temperatures may raise a hearty cheer. But you can start your cheering early if you're a springtime fan, for another Living Desert sign is sparkling in the not-so-far distance: Glow in the Park. In fact, tickets are available for purchase now, if you want to plan your trip to the Palm Desert destination, where over a hundred beautiful lanterns will shimmer under the desert moon and stars.

THE ETHEREAL EXPERIENCE... will enjoy "ALL-NEW" sights in its third annual outing. True, several Golden State places unveil all sorts of festive lanterns and celebratory sculptures during the holiday season, but March and April do bustle around the Coachella Valley, thanks to a caboodle of major art and music festivals. So this "Glow" goes with it, giving springtime visitors to the area, and locals, too, of course, the chance to bask in some beautiful and cheerful sights. Those "magic" smoke bubbles will be back in 2024, hurray, as will scenic spots to take memorable snapshots. But tickets? Those may go "poof" around the bigger festivals, and on weekend nights, too.

FIND YOUR ADMISSION NOW: You'll want to book yours in advance if you'd like to admire the evening stroll-through, which we might consider as a pretty portal to one of the desert's most sublime seasons. Springtime, are you there? We're feeling ever so soggy and chilled: We can't wait for Mojave Maxine to tell us you're on the way, and for "Glow in the Dark" to make its anticipated return.