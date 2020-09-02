Disneyland Just Gave a Peek at a Rail-y Cool Attraction

By Alysia Gray Painter

Peeking inside Disneyland? Even live cameras, placed on the rooftops of nearby hotels, are curious about what's happening within the whimsical walls of The Happiest Place on Earth while it remains temporarily closed.

But the famous theme park just gave its fans a look inside, specifically at an attraction that's destined for Mickey's Toontown.

It's Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which has a new opening date of 2023 (construction was paused due to the pandemic). But while the debut date has been delayed, the building process is busily underway again.

A photo on Instagram shared a look at the growing vertical construction, giving a sense of where the process is at. There's a nifty timelapse, too, so be sure to check it out. You can see a couple of renderings for the anticipated ride, which is now open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, below.

The "project remains a key priority" for the theme park, shared a representative.
Eager to see what the ride might be about? You can get a fantastical feel by looking at the Orlando attraction, which was just featured on the Disney Parks Blog. It's located in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
As for when Disneyland park will reopen? No date has been given yet, but a park representative shared this: "Disneyland Resort looks forward to welcoming guests back to the parks with new experiences on the horizon." Intriguing words, meaning fans' imaginative wonderings about what's happening inside Disneyland will only be stoked further.

