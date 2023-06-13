Disneyland Resort is fa-la-celebrating ‘Halfway to the Holidays'

What to Know
- "Halfway to the Holidays" at Disneyland Resort
- Mickey gingerbread cookies and a few other festive favorites are back from June 13-15, 2023
- The Anaheim destination has revealed some upcoming 2023 holiday plans, including new outfits for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
AN ESPECIALLY JOYFUL JUNE: The sixth month can be a celebratory time, thanks to the warming weather and a caboodle of cake-oriented events. But what June is notably lacking? Gingerbread, and we feel confident in saying so without too much quibble or pushback. It's a treat that usually makes its piquant presence known near the end of the year, and not near the start of summer, around the same time that snowy decorations, tree-tastic sights, and Christmassy convivialities begin to dominate our day-to-day doings. But Disneyland Resort understands that people can long for some yuletide-style merriment long before the final weeks of the calendar arrive and to honor that? There is a special time at the Anaheim resort known as "Halfway to the Holidays." Like Christmas, it doesn't last for long, so if you'd like that out-of-season Mickey gingerbread cookie — and many fans definitely do — ride your sleigh for Disney California Adventure's Pacific Wharf Café by June 15, 2023.
A NEW EGG NOG SLUSH... is on the sip-ready menu at the theme park's Cozy Cone Motel, an adult beverage that features Rumchata. And at Kayla's Cake in the Downtown Disney District? A macaron printed with a classic gingerbread man is one of the playful limited-time offerings (again, be sure to visit by June 15 to buy yours). Disneyland Resort is also using this sparkly almost-summer occasion to make a few reveals about its traditionally observed holiday season, the one that begins in November and merrily traipses into early January. The beloved seasonal decorations are returning to "it's a small world," oh sweet, and new themed holiday attire for Mickey and Minnie? You can check out the adorable designs on the official Disney Parks Blog.
