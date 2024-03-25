Festivals don't get much fuzzier: Learn about sheep shearing at 123 Farm

What to Know Sheep Shearing Festival at 123 Farm in Cherry Valley

Free entry (with paid parking); April 6 and 7

Herding dogs, wool dying, and chances to observe the shearing of sheep are part of the learning weekend

KNITTERS AND THEIR PRIZED STASHES... are the stuff of creative legend, but every needles-wielding artisan knows their skeins possess wonderful and woolly origin stories... or yarns, if you will. Going through an overflowing yarn basket with a devoted knitter sharing the background of each ball is an interesting exercise that opens your world to all of the places where quality wool originates. If you've ever wanted to connect with such a place, and observe the ancient act of shearing, you may want to make this special skein, or, scene. It's the Sheep Shearing Festival at 123 Farm in Cherry Valley, a weekend-long gathering of textile mavens, people eager to know more about this agricultural tradition, and anyone who'd like to think more sheeply, er, deeply about the gathering of wool.

THE 2024 DATES... were rescheduled from the final weekend of March to avoid a possible storm. You'll now want to focus on April 6 and 7, and peruse the schedule, which will include sheep shearing sessions led by Legacy Shearing founder Graciano Hernandez, tractor tours, and a fascinating look at worms on the Worm Farm. A look at felted dyes is on the line-up, as is the chance to create macrame keychains. Entry to the festival is free with paid parking — it's $12 — and food will be for sale. The Cherry Valley property is known for its airy and educational festivals, and one of its best-known is right around the colorful corner: The Lavender Festival opens May 3, with a bloom growing even bigger as June and early July arrive.