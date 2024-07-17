Find gorgeous adventures near Yosemite, no reservations required

What to Know Reservations are required to enter Yosemite National Park during peak hours daily through Aug. 16; reservations will be required on select days through Oct. 27

Guests with a lodging reservation do not need a reservation to drive in; other exceptions apply, including trips on YARTS

The Visit Tuolumne County team has offered ways to soak up nature and sights near the national park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK... is a place, yes, but it is also, if you'll allow us, a mood, a poem, a daydream, and a waterfall-packed flight of fantasy. It is a thousand more indescribable things beyond those things, a notion that can instantly a park-loving person with all the big emotions. But when you're a legendary location that is famed for its indisputable epic qualities, you also draw plenty of devotees, especially in the warmer months; such is the well-known fact about this fantastical realm. Having a reservation to enter during peak hours is a must for most visitors over much of the summer (lodging guests with reservations are exempted as are YARTS passengers). With this in mind, the Visit Tuolumne County team has enticing ideas on where to go near the park without needing a reservation.

Visitors admire Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. (photo: Kim Carroll, Rush Creek Lodge)

STANISLAUS NATIONAL FOREST... is one beautiful and seriously big recommendation, a vista-blessed expanse boasting dozens of lakes ("over 78," sweet) and "over 1,000 miles" of trails. Groveland is another great Yosemite-adjacent pick, both for its charming shops and eateries; the Iron Door Saloon, "California's oldest continuously running saloon," is a Golden State icon. Hetch Hetchy Reservoir is not too far from the quaint town and, nope, a reservation is not needed to admire its grand granite walls. But you say you're still thinking of working Yosemite into your itinerary? We get it: It's the ultimate dream place. Here's everything you need to know, include dates and details, about 2024 entry reservations.