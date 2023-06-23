Frosty fun on the Fourth of July? Skiing is open at Mammoth Mountain

What to Know Mammoth Mountain is keeping the slope action hot "through at least the end of July" 2023

Special events are happening over the Fourth of July, including a parade in Mammoth Lakes

A 3-Up deal, available for the remainder of the season, gives you three "shareable" tickets; use them yourself or share the love

LAST WINTER? It was a wallop around the peaks of the Sierra Nevada, as headlines, news stories, and social media feeds packed with snow-packed pictures told the world. A lot of snow fell at Mammoth Mountain, so much extreme flakeage, in fact, that the resort announced that it would push the season to the end of July — "at least" — on the first full day of spring 2023. That was the earliest that such a reveal had ever arrived, shared the Mammoth team, but anyone who had counted up the inches — over 800 inches had fallen at the summit by the end of winter — understood that the destination saw a lengthy ski season, a "Second Season," if you will, was ahead. And so it has been, and still is, with over five weeks to go (let's truck out the "at least" one more time, for Mammoth Mountain has stayed open, at least a little bit, in August before). How to celebrate this rare year? People are skiing in summertime, a highly unusual thing at most North American resorts, and the Fourth of July is, no surprise, one of the biggest days to do so.

INDEPENDENCE DAY... is always especially festive on the mountain and around the town of Mammoth Lakes, and if you choose to pack up your ski poles early in the day, you can cheer on a parade, hear some pomp-filled music, or catch some Crowley Lake fireworks. The full schedule of July 4 happenings is here, but there are celebratory activities afoot in the days leading up to the holiday. Seeking a special ahead of your summertime ski trip? Check out The 3-Up, which features a trio of tickets that are "shareable," if you have two friends who love to ride or ski, or you can enjoy them all on your own.