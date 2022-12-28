Join a California State Park ‘First Day Hike' on New Year's Day

What to Know First Day Hikes happen on Jan. 1 each year

California State Parks has organized several 2023 hikes

Leashed dogs are permitted on some hikes; read up on parking fees, times, and other details before making for a local park

HIKING EVERY SINGLE DAY IN 2023? It's a mondo goal, the sort of plan you might need to make a separate calendar for, all to track your steps, your destinations, and any memorable experiences you had along your route (you saw a pretty butterfly, a thunderstorm, or perhaps an old friend). But before you hike every day in 2023, there's always the all-important first hike, the Jan. 1 adventure, the portal you pass through to a vigorous, healthy, and happy new year. To help all hikers start their 2023 in a robust and invigorating way, there are the First Day Hikes, a longstanding tradition that pops up at many state and national parks on the first day of January. And in the Golden State, on Sunday, Jan. 1? There will be several to choose from, with one probably in your vicinity (or at least your general region).

THE SUNSHINY SAUNTERS... are part of a "national-led effort that encourages individuals and families to experience the beautiful natural and cultural resources found in the outdoors with a seasoned guide so that they may be inspired to take advantage of these treasures throughout the year." If this stokes your appetite for fresh air, camaraderie, and starting 2023 on the right foot, make for Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Humboldt Redwoods State Park, or Lake Perris State Recreation Area. There are plenty of 2023 happenings to peruse, and each offers something a little different, from scenery to start times to how far you'll roam. Some allow leashed pups, and you'll also want to check parking information, and if there's a fee.

TREKKING INTO '23: Happy hiking Golden Staters, on the first day of the year and any day you want to embrace the spirit and hope of the outdoors.