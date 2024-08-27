This joyful Julian grape stomp boasts an ‘I Love Lucy' twist

What to Know Julian Grape Stomp Festa

Saturday, Sept. 7 at Menghini Winery

Grape stomping, music, and wine tasting are on the schedule; an "all-star Lucy band" will play

The winner of the Lucy Lookalike Contest will be awarded $100

$25 adult; $8 ages 6-20

PICKING AN ICONIC "I LOVE LUCY" EPISODE? It's a tough task for devoted fans of the comedic legend. They might go with the chocolate factory or the "Vitameatavegamin" classic or perhaps Lucy's zany trip to Tinseltown. But there are countless lovers of Lucy's grape stomp escapade, so much so that the episode is often referenced whenever harvest season comes back around. But the Julian Grape Stomp Festa is going to go even further than merely mentioning the television gem: A "Lucy Lookalike Contest" is on the high-spirited schedule at the Sept. 7 party, as is an ebullient appearance by an "all-star Lucy band."

GRAPE STOMPS... pop up — though "squish up" may be more fitting — across the wine countries of California as September begins, but it isn't every vineyard that features a pop culture twist. If you do dress as Lucy and you win, you'll be awarded, oh sweet, a hundred dollars. But there's no need to don a costume for a chance to try your hand, or feet, rather, at the ancient art of pressing down on grapes so they'll release their juice; the stomp is all about giving people, costumed or not, the chance to give it a gooey go. That is, if they're brave enough to step inside a vat brimming with glistening grapes.

MORE MUSIC: The Beard and the Bird will also perform, there shall be wine tasting, and hard cider, too. For the full rundown of this September-staring celebration, one that promises to be a "Ball," check out the information you need before going Julian.