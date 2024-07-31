Recycled fashion takes an imaginative strut in Laguna Beach

What to Know Festival Runway Fashion Show at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Aug. 18, 2024 from noon to 2 p.m.; $15 Festival of Arts admission

Festival attendees may enjoy the fashion show for free; tickets for a limited seating area are $30 (plus $5 fee); find your ticket here

The 2024 inspiration for "Pageant of the Masters," which is happening next to the festival, is perfectly on theme: "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion"

UPCYCLED AND UPBEAT: While we may dash out the door most mornings with a cup of splashing coffee in one hand, we're never heading to the office while wearing a full-on tutu made of coffee filters. And while we may keep a CD folder filled with favorite bands in our glovebox, we won't wear a shiny vest made from CDs to a fancy event. Which leads us to our next question: Why not? There are imaginative contemporary designers taking on the important issues of upcycling and reuse, especially as it pertains to eye-catching fashion. Lucky us: Some of those innovative thinkers swing through Laguna Beach each summer, all to show off some of their splashiest designs at the much-loved Festival Runway Fashion Show.

THE FESTIVAL OF ARTS... is the longtime home to this ebullient August event, which is free for festival attendees. That said, if you'd like to take a seat in the reserved section, you'll want to purchase your ticket well ahead of the spirited Aug. 18 sashay. It is a midday affair, with a line-up of special guests serving as the judges, and the opportunity to admire these quirky and fabulous pieces from nearby is a treat for those who love to think outside the runway. As for the items that designers might include in their frocks, hats, and gloves? PVC piping has popped up in past years, while bubble wrap, cans of La Croix, and tennis balls have all made colorful cameos, too.