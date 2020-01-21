Leap Year Babies Ski Free on Their Birthday

SO YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE... reads "February 29"? Have you got quite the birthday ahead. But then you always do, since your super-special, once-ever-four-years celebration is as rare as any remaining cake after a mondo blowout. You always know that giveaways and discounts are going to pop up, and maybe some unusually over-the-top observances, too. But if you love to ski, snowboard, and commune with the snow? February 29ers, this following news may make you want to leap with Leap Year joy: Both Mammoth Mountain and Bear Mountain will give anyone born on the 29th day of February a free lift ticket on, you got it, Feb. 29.

BETTER LEAP... even higher, though: That's a Saturday in 2020, making a trip to the Eastern Sierra, or Big Bear, even easier for a lot of people, scheduling-wise. Though, one has to imagine, you're already planning to go big, do it up, and let loose for Feb. 29, since it is a day that only circles back every four years. Does being atop a chilly peak feel like an especially festive and/or auspicious way to spend your birthday? "Simply present a valid ID showing a Leap Day birthday at any ticket counter for your free birthday lift ticket" at either location mentioned above, is the good word. Happy Feb. 29 birthday, Leap-Year-ers, and enjoy your pay-nothing day out on the slopes.