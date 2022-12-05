Mammoth Just Got Some Major Snow (With More to Go)

What to Know Mammoth Mountain is located in Mono County in the Eastern Sierra

A winter storm swept through the ski resort area over the first weekend of December 2022, bringing nearly 5 feet of new snow (with more falling on Monday, Dec. 5)

The mountain will "be fully open as soon as crews can safely open the terrain"

We know the names of the seasons — spring, summer, fall, and winter — and we know the catchy nicknames for shorter stretches of the year, with "swimsuit season" and "jacaranda season" and "county fair season" and several other memorable monikers catching our fancy.

But up around Mammoth Mountain? The beginning of "things poking out of lots of snow season" has officially arrived with the major storm that swept through over the first weekend of December 2022.

If you know the Eastern Sierra ski destination, you know that when a lot of snowflakes fall, you're bound to see the tops of various items sticking out of snow drifts and snow banks, with windshield wipers, fence posts, and the famous mountaintop sign all revealing the impressive depth of the accumulation.

That accumulation was impressive indeed, with nearly five feet of fresh snow falling in December alone.

Video recently taken at the top of the mountain revealed high winds and blowing snow, a cold combination that added an icy intensity to an already dramatic winter event.

Here are some snapshots of the early December snowfall, a wintry wallop of a storm that promises primo holiday skiing.