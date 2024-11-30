Stroll this Fort Bragg garden and soak up the sea-close splendor

What to Know Festival of Lights 2024

Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens

Fort Bragg

Nov. 29-Dec. 22; Friday-Sunday

$10

CHRISTMAS CORAL, gingerbread-scented sand, and deep ocean canyons festooned with bright ornaments? Strolling through a holiday wonderland on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean is, of course, just a splendid (if soggy) daydream. But it is no daydream to say that certain scenic spots that are quite close to the ocean's edge do put on their holiday best around the end of November, all to charm locals and visitors who may be in town to enjoy the peaceful ocean-y atmosphere as the year winds down. Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is one such serene location, a shrub- and tree-filled idyll that is blessed by the briny aura of the nearby water. But the pretty plot's aura only grows when December arrives, for lovely lights festoon the trees and pathways, making for a fetching seasonal experience.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS... is glimmering into its 14th year at the leafy destination, and the dates are atwinkle now: You'll want to make for the Fort Bragg destination on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday through Dec. 22, 2024. Take note: Nights can and do sell out, so take a peek before you go to make sure your desired evening has availability. Warm drinks — think cider and cocoa — will be for sale, too (and being that close to the Big Blue, a fortifying beverage may be in order). Discover more about the enchanting displays now, as well as the garden's other alfresco adventures, like Monday Mushroom Walks.