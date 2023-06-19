Military members will enjoy free Palm Springs Tram admission in July

What to Know July 1-31, 2023

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces will receive complimentary admission on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

The military member's guests — up to four people — may receive 25% off their rides; spouses of deployed members, as well as widows and widowers, will receive free admission

THE WEATHER... can be so changeable, especially around coastal California in June. Some days are gray, other days are even grayer, and then a surprisingly hot wind will suddenly blow through. But if you're talking about July around the Coachella Valley? Then you're talking about intense sunshine, warm nights full of twinkle, and zero opportunities to experience a brisk chill unless you choose to jump into the deep end of a swimming pool. But there is a Palm Springs place that is on the milder side, one that is located high above the swimming pools below. We are, of course, talking about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Mountain Station, a handsome mid-century attraction that sits at over 8,500 feet. This location provides cooler fun come the hottest months, and one of the hottest has something great in store for military personnel: Free tram admission throughout July.

MILITARY DAYS... at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the famous destination's way of saying a heartfelt "thank you," and showing gratitude to the military member's friends and loved ones, too. Military personnel may enjoy a complimentary ride up (and down) Mt. San Jacinto while up to four of their guests may save 25% on a ticket. Adding to the celebratory feel of the month-long happening? Each military member will receive a special gift. Also fabulous? The many pine-lined hiking trails to explore once you disembark the tram at the top (there are over 50 miles of trails to roam). Seeking to know more about the area's nature? Join a guided walk, happening twice a day each Sunday through Labor Day 2023. For all of the must-knows about Military Days, visit this site now.