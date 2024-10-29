These National Park Service pumpkin-carving templates are ‘naturally' cute

What to Know Free downloadable pumpkin-carving templates

Presented by the National Park Service

At-home carvers are invited create a jack o'lantern inspired by the national parks and share with the tags #FindYourPark and/or #EncuentraTuParque

A wolf template, a bear template, and other straight-from-nature icons are among the designs

NATIONAL PARKS, those wondrous, fir-fantastic, waterfall-laden, super-beachy blisslands, have all sorts of otherworldly sights, experiences, and features. There isn't, however, a gargantuan gourd-packed pumpkin patch among the famous parks, though we can imagine that a valley of oversized pumpkins, and mega vines, might be quite the spectacular storybook-style spot. Still, there's a wholesome way to combine your devotion to the national parks and the thrill of creating a cool jack o'lantern: Download one or more of the free pumpkin-carving templates from the National Park Service. It's become an October tradition at the NPS, the sharing of these sweet designs, and even if you don't ultimately use one, you may draw a few fun ideas from these templates as you face your own ready-to-carve squash.

Awoooo: We're mooning over this free template created by the National Park Service. (Graphic designed by the National Park Service)

A WOLF, A BEAR, a spiderweb, fall leaves, and bats are among the charming templates, as well as a human and bison combination illustrating what is perhaps the most famous rule at Yellowstone National Park, or one of them (steer way, way, WAY clear of the iconic animals). Once you've carved your pumpkin, feel free to share in the social-y spaces with the tags #FindYourPark and/or #EncuentraTuParque. And, of course, you don't need to choose a template based on your actual park experiences; only a very few visitors have seen bears or wolves. But encountering ethereal autumn leaves on a hike? Or walking into a spider web or two, then dancing around, arms in the air, for the next 30 seconds? Pretty much every park enthusiast knows this very moment. For all the templates, "spin" by this page now.