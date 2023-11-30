Nick's Cove, a Tomales Bay treasure, is seeking its 2024 Artist in Residence

What to Know Nick's Cove, a serene West Marin getaway, has opened its Artist-in-Residence application period

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 15, 2023

The person chosen will enjoy three/four complimentary nights and "hosted food and beverage"; the artist will also give a "community gathering or workshop" or donate a piece of art to the coastal gem

ARTIST RETREAT: Some of the most memorable hotels, inns, and cozy getaways are synonymous with amazing artwork. It might be a powerful painting placed over the lobby's fireplace, a sculpture near the garden, or a funky collage in the stairwell, but guests will remember the piece as something integral to the space's singular spirit. Far less common, however, is finding a hospitality destination that isn't just about displaying art but inspiring the people who create, too. Nick's Cove in Marin County has attracted artists for decades, including those inspired souls seeking to put the property's handsome cottages, and the epic Tomales Bay, on canvas or film. You can find painters arriving with their palates throughout the year, but over three or four special days in 2024 one lucky artist will enjoy a complimentary stay, and "hosted food and beverage," as the Nick's Cove Artist in Residence. The application period is now open, and if you're an artist who is tempted by an ethereal spell spent on Tomales Bay, you can find out more now.

JANUARY, FEBRUARY, MARCH: The residency will take place on during the year's earliest months, keep in mind, and the artist will enjoy a room with a view of the water. Good to know: The artist selected for the residency will lead a workshop or "community gathering" while there, all to "showcase their work"; donating a piece is also an option, rather than helming a class. The donated artwork will be displayed at Nick's Cove or auctioned to help support a local charity. While painters and photographers have long been drawn to the scenic spot, sculptors, illustrators, and artists working in any medium are invited to apply. Also important: The residency should take place during a Sunday-to-Thursday window (three to four nights).

A TRADITION OF INSPIRATION: "Nick's Cove has been a very special part of the fabric of the Bay Area since the 1930s," said Palm House Hospitality Co-Founder Benson Wang. "The contributions of artists and craftsmen are what cultivated this community over the years. Currency was often relegated to the exchange of services, goods, and most importantly trust. This is our chance for Nick's Cove to embrace and celebrate the amazing community of artists who regularly visit West Marin to soak up the natural beauty, and find clarity and inspiration." For details on applying, and the Jan. 7, 2024 kick-off event, visit this helpful page now.