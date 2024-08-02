Pies, cider, and orchards, too: Oak Glen's big Apple Season is on the way

What to Know Apple Season in Oak Glen

Labor Day Weekend through Thanksgiving Weekend

The mountain-close hamlet is known for its wholesome pursuits and apple treats

COUNTDOWN TO CIDER DOUGHNUTS: We'd never dare quibble with the Halloween fan who states, with eerie enthusiasm, that the spookiest season begins after the Fourth of July decorations are stowed. Tickets for haunted events start going on sale in July and all eyes turn to all of the eeky pleasures coming up in autumn. When, though, does the apple-saturated stretch of the year officially commence? How soon can we follow our orchard-based longings and pick a few pretty pommes, the sorts of fruits that feel like fall is resting in the palm of our hand? The answer, for many Southern Californians, is Labor Day Weekend. That's when Oak Glen, a community that's sweetly synonymous with apples, begins its cider-scented celebrating.

APPLE TREATS... fill the shelves of the cozy village from Labor Day Weekend through Thanksgiving Weekend while several local orchards begin buzzing as daytrippers eager to bag a dozen or two arrive. Nostalgic activities are known to pop up throughout the Apple Season calendar and the weekends do hum with homespun fun, from animal appearances to craft-making. Some places will be open on weekdays, but if you want to visit, check ahead of your trip to make sure. Weekends, though, bustle throughout the fall in Oak Glen, with charming things to experience and, yes, eat. Are you ex-cid-ed, cider lovers? Peel out for apple-themed everything beginning Aug. 31, 2024.