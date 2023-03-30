Paséa Hotel & Spa's Sunny ‘Pup Fest' Ups April's Good Vibes

What to Know Pup Fest at Paséa Hotel & Spa

Sunday, April 2; $50 general entry (VIP options are available)

"Barky" bites, beverages, music, and pooch-pleasing activities

HOUND-HAPPY HOTEL: There are several vibrant inns and stylish stay-over spots around the Golden State, the pretty places that display more than a little moxie in their easygoing approach to hospitality, zazzy design, and plentiful amenities. Quite often, pets are invited to tag along with their humans to these destinations, and the amenities extend to the four-footed set, a perk that is especially nice for people who adore adventuring alongside their pooches. Then there are those hotels that go the dogly distance on delighting their furriest visitors, with a line-up of packages, special events, and other canine kindnesses. Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach has become well-known on the tail-wagging travel scene, a reputation that stems, in part, from a party thrown for pups and people on the picturesque Ocean Lawn.

PUP FEST... will again summon belly scratches, sunny skies, and springtime smiles on Sunday, April 2. The five-hour meet-up will feature "(b)arky bites and beverages," performances from local bands, costume contests, and some adorable activities geared to the dogs in attendance. A general admission ticket is $50, but there is a VIP option available if you're thinking of making a day of it (there are two drink tickets included). And speaking of the VIP life? The hotel offers a Very Important Pet package, which features a host of goodies including "dog-friendly accommodations," take-home souvenirs, and a waived pet fee. Pop by this site for Pup Fest information and more on the ways the beach-close hotel dotes upon the dogs that visit.