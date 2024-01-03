Restaurant Weeks, those deal-driven delights, are sizzling across the state during January

What to Know January in California is about great dining deals

Some cities, including Sacramento and Stockton, host Restaurant Weeks

Prix fixe meals, with two or three courses, are often seen during the popular dining events

A DELICIOUS START TO THE YEAR: While several Golden State cities, towns, and counties offer an assortment of delectable events throughout the calendar, you can count on January to be just about the yummiest of all months. While "yummiest" and "months" aren't words that are paired up with frequency, they work together in this case, for Restaurant Weeks bloom, with sizzle and snack-a-tude, across California when the year starts anew. And anew, 2024 is, meaning that meal-seeking deal lovers can find a bevy of great gourmet go-outs in numerous spots. Those locations include...

SACRAMENTO, which will tempt palates from Jan. 12 through 21, 2024. The Central City is the savory stretch for this savings-centered celebration, and the Food Literacy Center is the beneficiary (the organization will receive a dollar from every meal sold). Stockton's forks-and-fun festivities will also stretch for ten days, beginning on Jan. 19; Masa Contemporary Japanese Lounge, Squeeze Burger, and The Wing Truck are all on board. But you say you'll call upon the Bay Area in the coming weeks? Concord is putting the appetizing emphasis on comfort food. While not every place will have dining specials in January, a caboodle of cities will; check in with your go-to town or region and see if they'll be participating in California's foodie-est month.