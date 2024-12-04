Discover a ‘Holiday GLOW' at the magical ‘Sensorio' in Paso Robles

What to Know "Holiday GLOW" at Sensorio

The illuminated art installation is located in Paso Robles wine country

A few holiday-themed events will festoon the 2024 schedule at the attraction, including an appearance by Santa on select dates

$45 Adult Munro Pass; other ticketing tiers and options are available

IT'S CHRISTMAS ALL YEAR... at the North Pole, of course, and inside ornament shops, and perhaps at tree farms, too. But there are a few places that prettily possess an ethereal illuminated glimmer that is a bit Christmas-like, even if no snowmen, elves, or reindeer are present. Sensorio, the sizable outdoor art installation that debuted in Paso Robles in 2019, offers visitors the opportunity to stroll through a lightly lit-up wonderland of small, fairy-like lights throughout the calendar. But artist Bruce Munro's enchanted landscape embraces its Christmas-adjacent character when the holiday is close by offering a few festive happenings, including a visit from Santa Claus on select December dates. If you've called upon the colorful destination but haven't yet experienced it during the year's final weeks, prepare to step into the "Holiday GLOW."

Chris Hardy

A HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR... will pop up at Sensorio Dec. 21 — it enjoyed its first outing just after Thanksgiving — while Santa will visit the spectacular spot on Dec. 14, 15, and 19. And "Sensorio Gives Back During the Holidays" is set for Dec. 22; $10 from each ticket will be donated to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles and White Wolf Wellness (the attraction regularly raises funds for regional charities, so be sure to check the schedule for coming events). "The holidays are a special time at Sensorio," said Ryan Hopple, Sensorio's General Manager. "This year, we're thrilled to offer events for the community and families to come and enjoy the lights while also giving back." For tickets, details, and all of the "Holiday GLOW" must-knows, wend your way to the sensational Sensorio now.