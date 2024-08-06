Pooches will learn to surf, for a good cause, at Del Mar Dog Beach

What to Know Surf Dog Lessons at Del Mar Dog Beach are taking place on Sunday, Aug. 11

$50 per "surFur" (all money will be donated to the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe); advance registration is required

The Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon will take to the waves on Sept. 8 at the Fido friendly beach

HUMANS WHO HEART HOUNDS? We find all sorts of joyful ways to champion those places that help find animals forever homes. The Helen Woodward Animal Center is one of those important animal-helping hubs, a Rancho Santa Fe nonprofit that finds public support in a host of creative and sometimes whimsical ways. This is the center behind the popular "PAWmicon," a superhero-inspired party that took flight in July 2024, and the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, which will trot onto the sand at Del Mar Dog Beach Sept. 8. There's still time for you and your woofer to hit the waves for a lesson ahead of the 2024 Surf-A-Thon, a salty session that will reveal some of the finer points of riding the foam.

IMPORTANT SAFETY TRAINING... is one element of the surf school — Canine Floatation Devices are a crucial part of the process — as is step-by-step instruction on "soft surf boards." The registration per "surFur" is $50 and all proceeds will help the Helen Woodward Animal Center. "These lessons are a great way to bond with your dog, raise funds for orphan pets and find out if you want to compete with your pup in the September competition," Jessica Gercke, PR Director of Helen Woodward Animal Center said. "By the end of his first lesson, my dog Wilson could ride a wave on his own and I was definitely the proudest mom on the beach."

SIGN UP NOW: For details on the Aug. 11 lessons and the official event on Sept. 8, hang ten at this page now.