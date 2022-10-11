This Pismo Beach Chowder Cook-Off Will Soon Simmer, Succulently

What to Know The 76th Pismo Beach Clam Festival

Oct. 14-16, 2022

Be on Pismo Beach Pier from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 to enjoy the chowder cook-off; tickets are $25 each and include up to 10 two-ounce tastings

A BOUNTY OF BRINY BITES: Every food you adore is, quite truly, an "any time of the day and/or year" sort of treat, for sure. You can sip iced tea in January or cocoa in July, and hearty, rib-sticking dishes? They're perfect for toasty summer afternoons, if you're especially fond of them. But when it comes to a fine fall Saturday, every drink, snack, dessert, soup, appetizer, and munchable is the ideal thing to eat, thanks to autumn's utterly amazing in-between-a-tude. Everything, in short, tastes marvelous in mid-October. So savoring a stew-strong sort of dish, a bowl-based wonder, on a fall Saturday? Nope, it isn't quite winter yet, but an incredible clam chowder isn't solely a wintry sort of delicacy. True, some great chowder tastings do show up when we're especially well-bundled, but the Pismo Beach 2022 Clam Chowder Cook-Off will start to simmer just as temperatures around the Golden State begin to truly dip.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15... is the delectable date, a ticket is $25, and the pretty place? Scenic, snapshot-ready Pismo Beach Pier. Local eateries are trying their hands, or rather ladles, at becoming Best Local Clam Chowder Winner and "you get to be the judge!" Your ticket means you'll be able to try small and succulent portions — thing two ounces each — from "up to 10 local restaurants." Will you choose a winning chowder that is especially clammy? Maybe one that has peppery panache? Or perhaps a competitor that lusciously leans into its broth? Every chowder has its own memorable character. The cook-off, by the by, happens during the 76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival, a three-day jamboree that boasts a sea-inspired parade and other chowder-charming elements. The delish dates? Be in the Central Coast hamlet from Oct. 14 through 16.