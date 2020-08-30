Vino Goes Virtual During California Wine Month

WAIT WAIT: You seriously do not have to immediately plant a pop-up, grow-fast vineyard in your backyard to celebrate the Golden State's most sip-tastic celebration at home. In fact, you won't need to be physically adjacent to any vines, or the usual sights of a winery, to join the fermented fun from afar. For California Wine Month, a September tradition, is going forth in 2020, but in a changed-up way, as has been the case with so many happenings since March. It will be, indeed, a virtual affair, giving oenophiles the opportunity to join in from wherever they are. Those happenings include...

VIRTUAL CULINARY CLASSES, digital wine parties, tastings led by master sommeliers, fall releases, and the chance to hear straight from the pros who make the wines we love. Participants include Cakebread Cellars, Gary Farrell Winery, and Tolosa Winery, as well as a legendary line-up of growers ready to share stories, snapshots, pairing ideas, and more. There are over 50 events in all, with stops in Paso Robles, Healdsburg, and Temecula, too, as well as a line-up of sip-ready Sonoma and Napa Valley favorites. Look also for some deep discounts, too, from select wineries. And you say you'd like a colorful poster, a grapeful graphic that will enhance your knowledge of what grows around our wine-perfecting state and the characteristics of various varietals? You got it: That's on the California Wine Month site, too. Staying close to your digs but dig a good California cab? Your month o' wine wisdom has arrived. Cheers!