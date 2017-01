Macy's announced it is shutting down 65 stores in 2017 and eliminating an estimated 10,000 jobs as it battles slowing sales and growing online competition.

The closures are part of a planned shut down of about 100 stores that the company previously announced in August 2016. On Wednesday, Macy’s said it will close 63 locations in early spring 2017 and another two mid-year. Macy’s already shuttered three of its 730 stores in 2016.

The company says about 3,9000 employees will be affected by the closures. It also will eliminate about 6,200 other positions as part of an effort to streamline operations and reduce expenses so it can invest more in its digital operations.

“As we’ve noted, it is essential that we maintain a healthy portfolio of the right stores in the right places. Our plan to close approximately 100 stores over the next few years is an important part of our strategy to help us right-size our physical footprint as we expand our digital reach,” the company said in statement.

Macy’s shares fell more more than 9 percent Wednesday after it posted disappointing holiday sales and announced which stores will be closing, CNBC reported.

Final clearance sales at Macy’s stores closing in early 2017 will begin on Monday, January 9, and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks.

Here's a list of the closures:

Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY (124,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 63 associates);

Carolina Place, Pineville, NC (151,000 square feet; opened in 1993; 69 associates)

Douglaston, Douglaston, NY (158,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 144 associates)

Downtown Portland, Portland, OR (246,000 square feet; opened in 2007; 85 associates)

*Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR (67,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 53 associates)

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI (104,000 square feet; opened in 1991; 55 associates)

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened in 1961; 140 associates)

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened in 1990; 77 associates)

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates)

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 83 associates)

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates)

University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates);

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 72 associates)

Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 69 associates)

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened in 2009; 57 associates)

Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 54 associates)

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 87 associates)

Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 55 associates)

Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 52 associates)

Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened in 2008; 101 associates)

Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened in 1998; 65 associates)

Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 79 associates)

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened in 1992; 82 associates)

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates)

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened in 1957; 121 associates)

Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 57 associates)

Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 106 associates)

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened in 1902; 280 associates)

Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened in 1994; 72 associates);

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 53 associates)

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 107 associates)

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 77 associates)

Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened in 1963; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 56 associates)

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 84 associates)

Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened in 1989; 55 associates)

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 58 associates)

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 77 associates)

Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates)

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 61 associates)

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates)

Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates)

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened in 1968; 89 associates)

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 69 associates)

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 78 associates)

Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 61 associates)

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 74 associates);

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 67 associates)

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened in 2002; 67 associates)

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened in 1975; 68 associates)

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened in 2004; 71 associates)

Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 70 associates)

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 135 associates)

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 78 associates)

Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 103 associates)

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 65 associates)

Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 72 associates)

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 88 associates)

Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 119 associates)

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 60 associates)

Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 109 associates)

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 57 associates)

Valley View, La Crosse, WI (101,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 57 associates)

Simi Valley Town Center (men’s/home/kids), Simi Valley, CA (190,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 105 associates)

Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men's), Dublin, OH (227,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 52 associates)